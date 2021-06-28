Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 10.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in ResMed were worth $5,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 1.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,989,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,744,184,000 after acquiring an additional 168,141 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,100,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $601,623,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $502,128,000 after acquiring an additional 56,193 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of ResMed by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,275,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,783,000 after acquiring an additional 25,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ResMed by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,417,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $199,981.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,464,622.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.47, for a total value of $496,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,839,169.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,138 shares of company stock worth $5,613,775. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD opened at $244.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $210.09. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.72 and a twelve month high of $247.42. The company has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 78.12, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $768.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.47 million. Equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

A number of analysts recently commented on RMD shares. Macquarie raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America lowered ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on ResMed in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on ResMed from $229.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.57.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

