Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $4.60 Million Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,360 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Ball were worth $4,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,441,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in Ball by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,598,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,645,000 after acquiring an additional 991,966 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $71,938,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Ball by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,025,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,749,000 after acquiring an additional 560,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,863,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,834,000 after buying an additional 354,752 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $82.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.33. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $67.23 and a 1 year high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Ball in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ball in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.65.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

