Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 31,026 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $4,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

NYSE OXY opened at $32.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.92. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $33.01. The company has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.44.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 85.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.02%.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $69,888,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $89,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OXY. Barclays raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.16.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.