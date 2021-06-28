Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,348 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Ventas were worth $4,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Ventas by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Ventas by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 86,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VTR opened at $58.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.95. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $33.82 and a one year high of $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VTR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $1,005,929.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at $42,257,938.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

