Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Buys 1,687 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $4,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ENPH. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

In related news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $856,763.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,675 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,772. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $9,706,906.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,877,487.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,911 shares of company stock worth $30,019,363 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $175.39 on Monday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $44.14 and a one year high of $229.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Capital One Financial downgraded Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.50.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.