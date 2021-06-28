Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 41,648 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 148,020 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 41,648 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $9,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Research LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 410,884 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,089,000 after purchasing an additional 23,578 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 160,788 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after acquiring an additional 43,467 shares during the period. Q Capital Solutions bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $4,482,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 300,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $13,983,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tran Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,023,259 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $62,480,000 after acquiring an additional 275,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LUV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. MKM Partners began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

Shares of LUV opened at $54.55 on Monday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $30.24 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.25.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 41.71%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

