Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 1,489 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.19% of Ashland Global worth $10,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Ashland Global by 34,682.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,519,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,276 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Ashland Global by 212.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,152,000 after acquiring an additional 812,760 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ashland Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,908,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Ashland Global during the fourth quarter valued at $45,782,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the first quarter valued at $30,748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASH opened at $88.66 on Monday. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.15 and a 52-week high of $95.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.39. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.59 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 7.03%. Ashland Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

In other Ashland Global news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $228,034.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,886.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.82.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

