Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 230 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.22% of AXIS Capital worth $9,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 2,626.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in AXIS Capital in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

NYSE:AXS opened at $50.60 on Monday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $36.68 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.61.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.94) EPS. AXIS Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -80.77%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

