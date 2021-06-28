Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $9.87 Million Stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,562 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $9,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 28.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 19.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PK opened at $21.54 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.24. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.27 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 225.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 72.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist boosted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.57.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $241,044.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,578.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

