Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $10.09 Million Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 5.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,624 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $10,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,415,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,486,000 after buying an additional 1,359,123 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,205,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,489,000 after purchasing an additional 106,653 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,651,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,204,000 after buying an additional 354,082 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Kellogg by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,330,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,255,000 after buying an additional 126,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Kellogg by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,843,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,007,000 after acquiring an additional 92,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

K has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial lowered Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $5,268,312.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $5,531,710.92. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 503,001 shares of company stock worth $32,711,514. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $63.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.02. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $72.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

