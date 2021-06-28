Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 179,463 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 182.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 277,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,463 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $10,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 971.4% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1,125.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 47.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 7,047 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $266,165.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,264.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,839 shares of company stock worth $2,043,720. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $39.10 on Monday. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.94 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -782.00, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.58.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Americold Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.22%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COLD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Americold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

