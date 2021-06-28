Grenke AG (ETR:GLJ) Receives €54.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Grenke AG (ETR:GLJ) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €54.50 ($64.12).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Grenke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Grenke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of GLJ opened at €36.75 ($43.24) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €35.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 480.01, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64. Grenke has a 52 week low of €23.92 ($28.14) and a 52 week high of €78.25 ($92.06).

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, telecommunication and copier equipment, and medical devices, as well as other IT products.

