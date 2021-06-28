GravityCoin (GXX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $22,182.19

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. Over the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded 39.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. GravityCoin has a market capitalization of $22,182.19 and $1.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GravityCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00043403 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00121567 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.08 or 0.00164117 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000166 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,228.42 or 1.00172167 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002844 BTC.

GravityCoin Coin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,902,899 coins. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

