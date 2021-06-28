Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Trading Up 6.3%

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) was up 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $111.86 and last traded at $111.86. Approximately 572 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 58,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.20.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Gravity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $785.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of -0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.09.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $93.24 million for the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 17.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Gravity in the first quarter valued at $10,996,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gravity by 146.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 30,703 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gravity in the fourth quarter valued at $6,832,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gravity by 48.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 12,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Gravity by 45.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 10,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Gravity Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games mainly in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game.

