Gossip Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $445.00 (GOSS)

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 27th. In the last week, Gossip Coin has traded 39% lower against the dollar. One Gossip Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gossip Coin has a market capitalization of $10,679.44 and $445.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Gossip Coin

GOSS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS . Gossip Coin’s official website is gossipcoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “The original GOSSIP Coin project was launched in May 2018. The idea behind the name was to realize a social media project. But that didn’t happen. The work to revive the GOSSIP started in early December 2018. The plan was to create a completely new blockchain based on the PIVX codebase. After careful consideration, the project team decided to fork the source code of the PHORE blockchain. “

Gossip Coin Coin Trading

