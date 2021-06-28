GMS (NYSE:GMS) Raised to “Outperform” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $58.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $50.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GMS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GMS from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. GMS presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.13.

Shares of NYSE:GMS opened at $48.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.96. GMS has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $48.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.54.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.04 million. GMS had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 3.20%. GMS’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that GMS will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GMS by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 332,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter valued at $23,750,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter valued at $1,486,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

