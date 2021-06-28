Globeflex Capital L P Increases Stock Holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 503.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 140,386 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P owned about 0.45% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 13.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after buying an additional 13,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 490.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 41,473 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.63. 1,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,075. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.75. The stock has a market cap of $626.44 million, a PE ratio of 73.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $329.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.85 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $198,925.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,343.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCRN. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

