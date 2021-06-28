Globeflex Capital L P Increases Stock Holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 503.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 140,386 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P owned about 0.45% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 13.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after buying an additional 13,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 490.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 41,473 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ CCRN traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.63. 1,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,075. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.75. The stock has a market cap of $626.44 million, a PE ratio of 73.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17.
In related news, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $198,925.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,343.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several research firms have weighed in on CCRN. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.
About Cross Country Healthcare
Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.
