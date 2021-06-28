Globeflex Capital L P Increases Stock Holdings in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,285 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P owned about 0.35% of Brightcove worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 134.6% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Brightcove in the first quarter worth $57,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Brightcove in the first quarter worth $74,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brightcove in the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brightcove in the first quarter worth $125,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Shares of Brightcove stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.48. 318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,129. The company has a market capitalization of $584.25 million, a PE ratio of 84.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.92. Brightcove Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $25.26.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.46 million. Brightcove had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 3.49%. Brightcove’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

