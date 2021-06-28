Globeflex Capital L P Buys 4,932 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. 17.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CENT shares. Truist Securities raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Garden & Pet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.75.

NASDAQ:CENT traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.48. 334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,795. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $62.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.59.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.81 million. Analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel George A. Yuhas sold 11,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $642,252.45. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 21,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,723.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John D. Walker III sold 6,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $353,473.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,156,787.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

