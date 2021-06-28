Globeflex Capital L P Boosts Stock Position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Victory Capital by 1.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 299,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after buying an additional 75,712 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $3,994,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Victory Capital stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,076. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.50. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $32.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 12.94%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VCTR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Victory Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Victory Capital from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America upgraded Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Victory Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

