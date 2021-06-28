Globeflex Capital L P Acquires 226,214 Shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 425.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,214 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Daktronics were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 190,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 283.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 65,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 27,693 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. 42.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DAKT stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $6.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,455. The firm has a market cap of $290.74 million, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.63. Daktronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.56.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Daktronics had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 2.27%.

In other news, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 202,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,636. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor LED video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

