GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) PT Set at GBX 1,400 by Credit Suisse Group

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) has been given a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target by Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.93% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group set a GBX 1,370 ($17.90) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,545.80 ($20.20).

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,413.20 ($18.46) on Monday. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a one year high of GBX 1,671.60 ($21.84). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,364.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £71.11 billion and a PE ratio of 13.56.

In other news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, with a total value of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 648 shares of company stock valued at $867,889.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

