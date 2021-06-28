Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stake Lifted by Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $9,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.3% in the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.6% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,874,888. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.92. The firm has a market cap of $85.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.88, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $78.94.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GILD. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

