GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Position Trimmed by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 513,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GeoPark were worth $7,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in GeoPark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GeoPark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in GeoPark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in GeoPark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in GeoPark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. 38.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of GeoPark from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

GPRK stock opened at $13.26 on Monday. GeoPark Limited has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.90. The stock has a market cap of $809.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.17.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.46). GeoPark had a positive return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 37.77%. The company had revenue of $146.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.94 million. As a group, analysts expect that GeoPark Limited will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.39%.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

