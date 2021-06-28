Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.54% of UniFirst worth $65,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in UniFirst by 723.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 387,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $86,645,000 after purchasing an additional 340,249 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in UniFirst during the 1st quarter valued at $2,481,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in UniFirst by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 608,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $136,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in UniFirst by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in UniFirst by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 128,243 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,726,000 after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares during the period. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $248.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

In related news, VP David Martin Katz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total value of $110,945.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,979.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.08, for a total transaction of $38,320.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,671.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,161 shares of company stock worth $478,661. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UNF opened at $235.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 1.04. UniFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $160.70 and a 1-year high of $258.86.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $449.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.47 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 7.25%. On average, analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 14.03%.

UniFirst Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

