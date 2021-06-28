Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 77,431 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 7.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,116,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 77,431 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $61,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the first quarter valued at about $49,759,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 15.0% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 733,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,550,000 after acquiring an additional 95,686 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 28.6% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 56.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 16,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 22.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

In other news, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,093,382. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $73,939.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,546,437.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,514 shares of company stock worth $1,977,540 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AIMC opened at $64.11 on Monday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $68.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.32.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $472.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.95 million. On average, analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

