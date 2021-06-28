Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 33,628 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 501,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,628 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.78% of iRobot worth $61,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,082,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,936,000 after buying an additional 92,887 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 1.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 864,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,628,000 after buying an additional 8,266 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of iRobot during the fourth quarter worth $37,795,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,140,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 202,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,293,000 after buying an additional 18,422 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $93.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.57. iRobot Co. has a 52 week low of $67.55 and a 52 week high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $303.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.04 million. iRobot had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 14.94%. iRobot’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $101,964.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,339 shares in the company, valued at $520,445.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

