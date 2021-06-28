Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 184,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,227 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $63,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BeiGene by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in BeiGene by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in BeiGene by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in BeiGene by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in BeiGene by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 61.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $363.34 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $334.06. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $181.17 and a 52 week high of $388.97. The company has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.56.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 135.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $605.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 6,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $2,303,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.92, for a total transaction of $532,380.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 285,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,359,118.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,276 shares of company stock valued at $7,952,402 over the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BGNE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, CLSA lowered shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. BeiGene presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.33.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

