Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 72,090 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,998,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 72,090 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $64,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,818,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,468,000 after purchasing an additional 101,316 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 120,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 21,866 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

NYSE RYN opened at $35.81 on Monday. Rayonier Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $38.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Rayonier had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 2.36%. On average, research analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 432.00%.

In other news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 6,166 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $237,391.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,812. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Nunes sold 200,000 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $7,604,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,990,703.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,670 shares of company stock valued at $8,165,384 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.