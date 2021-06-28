Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 10,448 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,541,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,448 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $66,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2,381.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. 94.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $46.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.33. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $48.98.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 9.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.63%.

In other Highwoods Properties news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $55,199.88. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

