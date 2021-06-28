General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) will announce $0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. General Mills reported earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Mills will report full-year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow General Mills.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.09.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.57. 211,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,406,168. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.15. General Mills has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $66.14.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 11,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $731,206.96. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $675,306.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,634 shares of company stock worth $4,338,471 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its holdings in General Mills by 2.3% in the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association grew its position in General Mills by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.4% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Van Cleef Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

