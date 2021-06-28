General Mills (GIS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 30th. Analysts expect General Mills to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $59.63 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.56. General Mills has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $66.14.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $662,379.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 11,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $731,206.96. Insiders have sold 70,634 shares of company stock worth $4,338,471 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on GIS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.09.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.