Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Sets New 1-Year High at $410.66

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $410.66 and last traded at $408.34, with a volume of 15226 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $396.05.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GNRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 55.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The firm had revenue of $807.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.16 million. Equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total value of $1,649,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,841,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,068,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,870 shares of company stock worth $11,898,590 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 2.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 66.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Generac by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 5.3% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

