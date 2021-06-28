Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $10.54 Per Share

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Generac in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 25th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $10.54 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.45. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Generac’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.47 EPS.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $807.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.16 million. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GNRC. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Generac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.67.

GNRC opened at $396.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $332.49. Generac has a twelve month low of $113.23 and a twelve month high of $409.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 55.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.90.

In other Generac news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,177,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,419,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 3,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,414,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,435,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,870 shares of company stock valued at $11,898,590. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth $2,696,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Generac by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Generac by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,984,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

