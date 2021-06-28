Gas (GAS) Market Capitalization Achieves $49.38 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 27th. One Gas coin can currently be bought for $4.87 or 0.00014166 BTC on popular exchanges. Gas has a total market capitalization of $49.38 million and approximately $6.49 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gas has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Gas

Gas was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The official website for Gas is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

