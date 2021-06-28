Gary W. Rollins Sells 100,000 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Gary W. Rollins sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $565,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,199,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,376,954.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:RES traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.05. 764,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,146. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.40. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 2.12. RPC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $7.43.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.04 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. RPC’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of RPC in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of RPC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of RPC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of RPC by 696.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPC during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

