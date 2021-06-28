FY2025 EPS Estimates for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Increased by Analyst

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Acadia Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.52.

AKR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

AKR opened at $22.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 369.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.47. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 1.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKR. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $65,989,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,163,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,452 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1,081.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,584,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,539 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,855,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,917,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,161,000 after purchasing an additional 709,035 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,523 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $30,307.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,330.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 3,000 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $66,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

