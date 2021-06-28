FWL Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

FWL Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,115 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 2.7% of FWL Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Visa by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.72.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 88,655 shares of company stock valued at $20,166,882 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded down $2.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $235.07. The stock had a trading volume of 61,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,419,357. The company has a market capitalization of $457.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.14, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $229.84. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $238.48.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. Visa’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

