FWL Investment Management LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

FWL Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 27,515 shares during the period. Plug Power accounts for 1.3% of FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLUG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 26.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,768,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,142,117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,607,594 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 19.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,922,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $283,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,773 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 567.2% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,727,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $241,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718,985 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth $220,881,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $183,546,000 after purchasing an additional 72,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.24. 611,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,113,441. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The company has a current ratio of 26.57, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.30. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.87 and a beta of 1.41.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLUG shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $88.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.94.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

