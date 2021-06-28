FWL Investment Management LLC Acquires 101,865 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

FWL Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 445,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,865 shares during the quarter. AGNC Investment accounts for 5.0% of FWL Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. FWL Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of AGNC Investment worth $7,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.7% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 35,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.9% in the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 36,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.7% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 114,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 61.6% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

AGNC traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $17.16. 67,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,923,105. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.96. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.22 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 239.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 712.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a jun 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $133,802.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

