Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 925.0% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FUPBY traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.35. 33,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,147. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $14.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.85.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.189 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This is a boost from Fuchs Petrolub’s previous annual dividend of $0.17.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fuchs Petrolub presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

