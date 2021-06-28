Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 925.0% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS FUPBY traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.35. 33,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,147. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $14.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.85.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.189 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This is a boost from Fuchs Petrolub’s previous annual dividend of $0.17.
Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile
Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.
Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators
Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.