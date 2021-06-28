Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FUPBY shares. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

FUPBY stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,147. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $14.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.85.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.189 per share. This is an increase from Fuchs Petrolub’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

