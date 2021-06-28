Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 90,522 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,133,789 shares.The stock last traded at $25.59 and had previously closed at $24.64.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

About Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.