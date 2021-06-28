Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,299,402 Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,752,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,299,402 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.24% of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF worth $144,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 43,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 102,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FLJP opened at $30.09 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.16. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $23.91 and a 12 month high of $31.81.

