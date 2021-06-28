Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,968 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.51% of RingCentral worth $137,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,444,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,163,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in RingCentral by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 74,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,120,000 after acquiring an additional 33,810 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RingCentral by 635.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 9,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $1,511,132.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 204,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,282,674.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 17,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.91, for a total transaction of $4,562,721.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,168,490.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,502 shares of company stock valued at $11,193,896 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RNG opened at $302.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,208.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $277.57. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.00 and a 52-week high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RNG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RingCentral from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.00.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

