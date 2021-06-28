Franklin Resources Inc. Has $133.11 Million Stock Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,598,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 89,772 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $133,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CGI during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 15.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 9.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGI stock opened at $91.32 on Monday. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.58 and a 12-month high of $92.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.20. The company has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. CGI had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GIB shares. CIBC lifted their target price on CGI from $105.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Societe Generale raised CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Edward Jones raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on CGI from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CGI from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.30.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

