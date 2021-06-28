Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,259,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.84% of Oshkosh worth $149,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.07.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $124.36 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.07. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $137.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

In other Oshkosh news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total transaction of $508,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $498,211.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,796 shares in the company, valued at $746,930.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,757 shares of company stock valued at $9,805,046 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

