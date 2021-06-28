Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,328,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,288 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $142,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 48.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NARI. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Inari Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.17.

Shares of NASDAQ NARI opened at $96.70 on Monday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.31 and a twelve month high of $127.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 439.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.08.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. Inari Medical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $57.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Inari Medical news, CEO William Hoffman sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.40, for a total transaction of $15,960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,049,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,664,459.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total transaction of $565,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,987,687.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,000 shares of company stock valued at $27,939,869. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI).

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.