Franklin Resources Inc. Buys Shares of 4,289,545 Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,289,545 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,193,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,030,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,467 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $28,469,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,868,671 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,670 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 973.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 735,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,621,000 after acquiring an additional 667,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 772.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 392,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,998,000 after acquiring an additional 347,550 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,612.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SUM opened at $35.59 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.60. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.33.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens increased their price target on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

