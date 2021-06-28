Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0778 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FTF opened at $9.26 on Monday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $9.63.
About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
